Rebel Wilson Confirmed Split From Jacob Busch After Announcing She's 'Single' & Ready To Mingle Again!

It looks like Rebel Wilson might be taking a leaf out of her own book this Valentine's Day!

The How To Be Single star has announced via her Instagram that she is no longer with drool-worthy boyfriend, Jacob Busch, a mere 11 days before Valentine's Day...

I mean, who's counting right?

Anyway, in the post, we can see her on set, but instead of teasing us about whatever secret project she's now working on, she dropped a major bombshell about her relationship status!

The caption read: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

Well, if that doesn't speak volumes, we don't know what does!

While we haven't heard any more details around the couples split, it really did seem like they were a match made in heaven, with plenty of cute snaps together either on the red carpet, a beach or hiking up a mountain!

Rebel also debunked her weight loss in an interview with E! News saying that she actually dated Jacob when she was at her heaviest!

"So, it's not like I suddenly lost weight, and then you're like, oh, you get a hot boyfriend—that's not how it works," Rebel explained.

So there you have it, folks! We hope the split was amicable and that ya gal can take some of her own singleton wisdom!

