Rebel Wilson Comes Out And Introduces Us To Her Girlfriend

Rebel Wilson has made the wonderful step of publicly coming out on social media, revealing to the world her beautiful girlfriend.

June is Pride month and Rebel's followers have showered her with love and support as she said in her post; "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove"

Rebel received amazing support on the post from her friends like fellow Aussie Hugh Sheridan who said "😍 I win 🏆" and many more.

The actress tagged her new girlfriend in the post - Ramona Agruma - who is the founder of the clothing brand Lemon Vi Limon.

We're so happy for Rebel and this new adventure she's sharing with us - love wins!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!