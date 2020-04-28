Reality TV Star Ashley ‘Ms. Minnie’ Ross Has Died, Aged 34

Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley Ross, also known as Ms. Minnie, was sadly killed in a hit and run car accident in Los Angeles on Sunday night, local time.

Ross’ publicist, Liz Dixson, confirmed the news in an Instagram message posted on the late reality TV star’s account:

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka “Ms. Minnie” of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34.

"The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

Ms. Minnie starred as a main cast member on Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta series since 2016.

The series has posted the following message to their Instagram:

“Lifetime and the Little Women Family are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the sudden passing of Ashley Ross, our beloved 'Ms. Minnie.'

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. Ms. Minnie was an amazing talent and a special part of Little Women Atlanta. She will be dearly missed.”

We send our thoughts and love to Ross’ family and friends during this time.

