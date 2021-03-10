Reality TV Psychologist Claims All MAFS Contestants Are Narcissists

This morning, the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi were joined by Dr Steven Stein, a reality TV psychologist, who claimed that all MAFS contestants are narcissists and why we're addicted to reality TV!

Dr Steven has worked on Big Brother Canada and The Bachelor Canada, so you could say he has some experience.

He told us why we always want to watch reality TV and no, it's not just because you're bored!

The most interesting part was the behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to be a reality TV contestant.

Missed the chat? Here's what Dr Steven Stein had to say about reality TV:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!