Real-Life 'Grinch' Allegedly Caught Stealing Gifts From Robert De Niro's Home

A woman has been caught by US police allegedly attempting to steal Christmas presents from actor Robert De Niro’s home in Manhattan.

The woman, who is suspected to be a serial burglar, was tracked by police who had been investigating a series of other robberies in the area.

While tracking the 30-year-old woman, police watched her allegedly break into the Bad Grandpa star’s Manhattan home at around 2:45AM.

After following the woman inside, police allegedly found the woman attempting to steal items.

Mr De Niro allegedly walked down the stairs to find police arresting the woman in his living room.

The property on East 65th Street in Manhattan is believed to be temporary accommodation for the 79-year-old.

Police believe the woman allegedly broke into the residence through a basement door.

