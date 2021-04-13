Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 11 Trailer Has Dropped & It's Dramatic AF!

It's baaaaaaack! Bravo has launched the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer for season 11 and there's certainly no shortage of drama!

This season, we have Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke coming back, and we're introduced to new housewife, Crystal Kung Minkoff. Not only that, but Teddi Mellencamp won't be returning after her contact wasn't renewed, but it has left space for Kyle's sister, Kathy Hilton (mum of Paris and Nicky), to be a new "friend" addition to the season.

In classic Real Housewives fashion, there is going to be a whole heap of drama to uncover and we're ready for it! What seems to be the biggest topic is Erika Girardi's divorce from Tom Girardi and the legal drama that followed. In the trailer, we see Erika say to castmates “I did not see it ending this way. I was gonna hold that man’s hand until he died.”

We also see the relationship between Lisa Rinna's daughter, Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick become a talking point, as well as a heated argument between Sutton and new housewife, Crystal.

Watch the trailer here:

We can expect to see season 11 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air in May on hayu.

