RBA Warns Australia Could Slip Into Recession If Inflation Continues To Skyrocket

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia has warned there are more rate rises are the way in a bid to stop skyrocketing inflation.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe made the sobering prediction, after the RBA on Tuesday, increase the official cash rate for the seventh consecutive month, by 0.25 per cent.

Mr Lowe said the rate was lifted by 25 basis points because inflation is expected to hit eight per cent by the end of the year.

“A further increase in inflation is expected over the months ahead, with inflation now forecast to peak at around 8 per cent later this year,” he wrote in a statement.

Lowe also warned that Tuesday's move to prevent Australia from slipping into a recession, will not be the last.

“The Board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead. It is closely monitoring the global economy, household spending and wage and price-setting behaviour.”

"We are not on a pre-set path, though. If we need to step up to larger increases again to secure the return of inflation to target, we will do that. Similarly, if the situation requires us to hold steady for a while, we will do that," the Governor warned.

But economist Scott Philips from the Motley Fool told LiSTNR'S Australia Today that the RBA did not go hard enough.

"The RBA's having almost no impact on the economy. Plenty of impact on people who are doing it tough, I don't want to be blind to that," he said.

"But the reality is if their stated aim is to keep inflation back under control, and it is, there's simply no sign that it’s working just yet. - Scott Philips

NAB was the first of the big banks to pass on the rise in full to home loan customers, with others expected to follow today.

Tuesday's rate hike adds about $74 a month to a $500,000 mortgage.

