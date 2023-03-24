RBA Predicts Australia Will Remain In Rental Crisis For Several Years

The price of rental properties are expected to remain high for the next few years according to information from the RBA.

A recent report from the RBA indicates that low rental vacancy and high rental prices are likely to remain as the Federal Government works to release an affordable housing scheme.

According to the new research, the slow development of new housing and increasing demand for homes is continuing to escalate rental prices and diminishing availability.

The lack of rentals is expected to last with increasing interest rates and exorbitant building costs delaying builds.

In most metro cities rental vacancy rates are well below one percent with rent rising by at least four percent last year.

According to Housing Minister Julie Collins, the only way for Australia to tackle the rental crisis is for all areas of the government to come together.

“The answer to rental stress is all levels of government working together to have a sustained boost to the supply of homes to rent and a substantial investment in new social and affordable houses,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Others believe the only way for Australians to get by amid the current rental crisis is for tenancy standards to be introduced by the Federal Government.

