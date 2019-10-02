The Countdown To Christmas Is On!

Santa Claus is coming to town... Yes you heard that correct! You can celebrate Christmas early on Sunday the 10th of November with a Christmas parade and lots of festivities such as free rides, a petting zoo, live stage performances, giveaways and loads more entertainment!

MarketPlace in Raymond Terrace will turn into a Christmas wonderland when Santa arrives in a firetruck from 10:30am, followed by a parade of friends, including The Nutcracker, Frosty The Snowman, Angry Bird's Bomb, Chuck and Red, Dora The Explorer, The Wiggle's Dorothy the Dinosaur and Wags the Dog, and many more! It's never too early to get into the jolly spirit, and did I mention that there will even things for the big kids? Including a car show and mega sales for one day only inside MarketPlace!

What: Raymond Terrace Christmas Spectacular

When: 10th of November | 10am-2pm

Where: Sports Grounds next to MarketPlace | Raymond Terrace

