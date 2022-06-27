Ray J Spotted Slurping Some 2-Minute Noodles During BET Awards Show

In some weird news today, performer Ray J was spotted at the 2022 BET Awards... slurping on a tub of noodles.

No idea why, maybe he got a bit peckish?

The award show wasn't without some drama, after Lil Nas X wasn't nominated but Jack Harlow was, Jack wore some Nas merch to the show. Brandy appeared on stage with Jack after he said in an interview he didn't know she was Ray-J's sister and singer Giveon had mic problems and accused BET of tampering with his mic!

Messy or a PR play? Who knows?!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!