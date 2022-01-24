RAT Shortages Continue Despite Free Allowance For Concession Holders

As concession card holders receive eligibility to free Rapid Antigen Tests, supply issues continue to leave Pharmacies in the dark.

On Tuesday, 6.6 million pensioners and concession holders were provided with the right to 10 free DIY swabs, yet many Australians are struggling to find a RAT amid the shortage.

Pharmacy Guild of Australia President Trent Twomey told Australia Today about a new website being recently developed - findapharamacy.com.au is helping people track down at-home tests.

However, a steady flow of tests may not hit local stores until late-February.

The free test scheme allows concession holders access to 10 tests in three months, with a maximum allowance of five per month.

"There is also another 22 million arriving just for pharmacy through those wholesalers in the first three weeks of February," Mr Twomey said.

"(The supply shortage) is going to be fixed...Today is phase 1 or tranche 1. More will come online over the coming days and weeks."

There remains sustained pressure on the federal government to offer the RATs free nationwide.

Meanwhile, 6 million of the at-home kits will be accessible through NSW schools, after a plan to keep kids in classrooms was revealed by Premier Dominic Perrottet.

Students and teachers will undergo rapid testing twice a week.

