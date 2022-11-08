Rare Total Lunar Eclipse: The Last Until 2025

Astronomy lovers are in for a treat tonight with Australia's first visible total lunar eclipse of the year.

Also known as a 'blood moon' - a total lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon all line up, with the Moon passing into Earth's shadow, causing it to turn an eerie shade of rust and blood red.

This colour-effect is caused by the bending of light through Earth's atmosphere.

Astrophysicist Brad Tucker said the action should start a little after the sun goes down local time.

"Firstly, most people will start to see it darken, it will kind-of turn almost like Pac-man, and then it will completely disappear and turn red and then that will stay.

"It will stay red for about an hour and a half," he added. "It’s quite a long eclipse and then eventually moving out of the shadow."

In Australia, times to watch the magical event will vary across the five time zones.

NSW, ACT, Victoria, and Tasmania will see both the partial and total phases of the eclipse, beginning at 8.09pm and reaches totality at 9:59pm with the full visible eclipse ending at 11:49pm (AEDT).

While in Queensland the eclipse will commence at 8:16pm and reaches its maximum point at 8:59pm (AEST) and end at 10:49pm. The sunshine state is predicted to get the best view of the whole event.

Star gazers in South Australia will miss the first four minutes of the total lunar eclipse but will catch up quickly by 8:46pm to witness the entire visible eclipse ends at 11:19pm.

Likewise in the top end, Territorians will miss the first three minutes of the partial phase, but will see the totality begin at 7:46pm, with a brilliant red moon at 8:29pm (ACST).

And Western Australians will all experience the eclipse differently, depending on where they live.

For those in Broome the total phase will start at 6:16pm, while those in Perth will catch the eclipse peaks at 6:59pm. The totality ends at 7:41pm (AWST).

Moon enthusiasts can witness the celestial magic with the unaided eye, although binoculars and telescopes can enhance the view.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible across North America, the Pacific region, Australia and Eastern Asia.

To find out eclipse timings in your area visit timeanddate.com .

