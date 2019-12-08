Rapper Juice Wrld Passes Away At Just 21 In Dramatic Airport Scene

In some horrible news this morning, 21 year old rapper Juice Wrld (real name Jarad A Higgins) has passed away after just recently completing a sold out tour in Australia.

The rapper was seen bleeding from the mouth in a horrific scene at a US airport. After suffering cardiac arrest, he was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased at 3:15am.

Juice Wrld had an impressive 10 songs reach gold status and also had success with his album 'Wrld on Drugs', a project he collaborated on with rapper Future.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!