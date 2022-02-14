Rap And Hip Hop Legends Deliver The Biggest Super Bowl Halftime Show To Date

Man, how great is the Super Bowl?!

While American football is all well and good, we’re personally more invested in that sweet, sweet halftime show.

2022 saw a slew of the most prominent names in rap and hip hop hit the world’s biggest stage, with Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent performing a halftime show for the ages.

Catch the jaw-dropping performance here.

We're a bit upset Snoop didn't do the Menulog theme, but it is what it is.

While Mary J. Blige had previously sung ‘Walk This Way’ with Aerosmith during 2001’s halftime show, 2022 marks the first time any of this year’s featured artists had their own time to shine.

It’s safe to say, they did not disappoint!

Stay up-to-date with all things music by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: