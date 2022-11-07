Ransom Group Threatens To Release Stolen Medibank Data

Medibank has been threatened the data of the 9.7 million customers will be released in the next 24 hours.

A ransomware group posted on its darkweb blog at around midnight om Tuesday morning that “data will be publish in 24 hours”.

“P.S. I recommend to sell medibank stocks.”

No data was released to back up the group’s threat.

On Monday, Medibank confirmed it would not pay the ransom the cybercriminals are after – based on extensive advice from professionals and the Australian Government.

Medibank CEO David Koczkar said paying the ransom would make Australia more susceptible to cybercrime.

“Based on the extensive advice we have received from cybercrime experts we believe there is only a limited chance paying a ransom would ensure the return of our customers’ data and prevent it from being published,” he said.

