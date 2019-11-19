Raising Awareness Of Disability In Greater Shepparton

In celebration of International Day of People with Disability, inclusive events will be held at Shepparton Sports Stadium and Shepparton Art Museum on Tuesday 3rd December.

An international day held by the United Nations, its main goal is to celebrate the achievements of people with disability and raise public awareness.

Shepparton Sports Stadium will hold a free event from 10am-2pm, where locals can experience inclusive sports like wheel chair basketball and football, and keep their energy up with a free barbecue.

If you're more a creative type, Shepparton Sports Stadium will hold all abilities tours of their exhibition A Finer Grain, which features works by Australian women artists. Tours will be held at 11am and 2pm, with an Auslan interpreter at 2pm.

Date: Tuesday 3rd December

Time: 10am-2pm

Location: Shepparton Sports Stadium & Shepparton Art Museum

