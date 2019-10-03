Rainbow Christmas Trees Are The 2019 Trend We’re 100% For

Christmas is looming ever nearer and with studies confirming that putting up your decorations early makes you happier, we thought this was the perfect time to introduce you to your 2019 Christmas tree - AND IT’S RAINBOW!!!

Treetopia and Amazon are selling the colour burst rainbow Christmas Tree online and it looks like the perfect way to give your dull house a bright POP!

The faux tree stands seven feet tall and if you’re brave enough to branch away from tradition, this festive delight will set you back $239.99 (worth it!).

Whether you love rainbows or want to show your support for the LGBTQI+ community, this might just be the perfect tree to top off your Christmas decor!

Treetopia guarantees that - “Whether you’re classy, sassy, sweet, or funky, Treetopia trees are the perfect canvas to express yourself.

“Make your holidays, and every day, as colourful as you are.”

AMEN to that!

They’re also selling upside down trees, baby pink trees, baby blue trees, AND MORE!

Head on over to their site HERE and let the little elf in you go wild.

