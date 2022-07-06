Rafael Nadal In Doubt To Appear In Semi-Final Against Nick Kyrgios

A come-from-behind win from 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal against Taylor Fritz has secured the Spaniard a spot in the semi-final of Wimbledon on Friday night (AEDT) – but the win didn’t come with a toll.

Nadal secured his 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) victory while battling an abdominal problem which forced him to take a medical timeout during the second set.

He appeared to be in discomfort for most of the match and conceded afterwards he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to make it through the four hour and 20-minute match – the fourth-longest of the tournament.

“I enjoy a lot playing these kind of matches,” he said.

“It was a tough afternoon against a great player. It was not easy at all, I’m just very happy to be in the semi-finals.

“The abdominal is not going well. I had to find a way to serve a little bit different. For a moment I thought I might not be able to finish the match.”

Nadal added that he wouldn’t be sure if he’d recover in time for the semi-final.

“I don’t know honestly (if I will play in semi-final). I can’t give you a clear answer at the moment…” he said.

“I need to check everything the proper way now and there is something even more important than winning Wimbledon and that is the health. So, let’s see how things go.”

Kyrgios secured his position in the semi-final – his first Grand Slam semi – by a three set win, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win over Chilean Cristian Garin.

Should Nadal be fit, he’ll be chasing his third Grand Slam title for the year, after already taking out the Australian Open and the French Open.

If he conquers Wimbledon, it’ll be his 23rd Grand Slam title and will equal Serena Williams in second place for all time Grand Slam single titles – one behind Margaret Court.

