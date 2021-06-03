RACQ Has Revealed The Most Common Reasons For Assistance Calls In The Past Year

The pandemic has led a lot of Gold Coasters to neglect their car. It comes as the RACQ reveals some of the most common reasons for assistance calls in the past year.

The motoring body said most of the 770 thousand jobs attended could have been easily avoided.

Topping the list for breakdowns in the past 12 months are battery issues, wheel or tyre issues and accidental lockouts.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said there were more than 360,000 battery issues logged and 64,000 callouts for tyre and wheel problems.

“It’s good for all drivers to get into the habit of doing a basic check of your car each month. Make sure your oil and water levels are right and give your tyres a once over. Look for foreign objects in the tyre rubber, make sure the treads are in good condition and the air pressure is correct.



Ms Ross also reminded drivers to be vigilant with their keys.

“To avoid an accidental lockout, take your keys with you when you leave your car as some cars have an auto-lock function and never give your keys to children who are in the vehicle,” she said.

