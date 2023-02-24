R Kelly Sentenced To More Than 20 Years Behind Bars

R&B singer R Kelly has been sentenced to more than 20 years behind bars on child sex abuse charges.

The 55-year-old was found guilty of three-counts child enticement and three-counts of child abuse images.

Kelly was acquitted of a fourth child abuse images charge, conspiracy to obstruct justice, three counts of conspiring to receive child abuse images and two enticement charges.

While Kelly has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, he is set to serve his sentence simultaneously alongside a 30-year sentence he received for racketeering in 2022.

The singer has also been ordered by judge Harry Leinenweber to serve another year behind bars following the completion of his racketeering sentence.

Prosecutors at Kelly’s trial pushed for his to serve his sentence back-to-back which would equate toa life sentence.

Following the judge’s sentencing, Kelly will not be eligible for release from prison for 31 years, when the I Believe I Can Fly singer is in his 80’s.

Prosecutors painted Kelly as “a serial sexual predator” who abused his power as a star to target young girls.

