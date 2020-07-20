Quick Response Grants Are Now Available For Shepparton Businesses

The Shepparton City Council has re-opened the COVID-19 quick response grants to help business growth and sustainability. 

These were included in the stage 2 economic response to COVID-19. 

The grants will be available for small-to-medium sized businesses to better prepare, respond and build resilience to face the challenging situations from COVID-19.

Mayor Cr Seema Abdullah said the grants will help businesses adapt to the changing work practices.

“The new round of COVID-19 Quick Response Grants will provide financial assistance to some of our local businesses that have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Cr Seema Abdullah said.

The Shepparton council will support projects up to a value of $300 per applicant. 

Business mentoring and coaching are some examples of what will be funded under the grants.

Taylah Gray

20 July 2020

COVID 19
businesses
news
