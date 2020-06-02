Queue The Nostalgia... Here's 7 YouTubers You Forgot You Were Obsessed With
And what they're doing now
Remember those 2000/10s days when you'd spend hours in front of your brand new touch screen watching comedy sketches, or scrolling through your new Facebook profile posting to albums titled 'school' or 'bffs'?
Yeah, not much has changed... BUT the people you're following now might not be the same as those you were keeping track of then.
Ahead are some of the YouTubers and influencers we were ALL obsessed with back in the day...
FRED
Lucas Cruikshank was famous for creating the YouTube personality Fred Figglehorn from 2005, when he was just 13. The character Fred was a fictional 6-year-old with a high-pitched voice, a dysfunctional home life, and anger management issues.
Cruikshank closed the book on Fred back in 2014, and began using the channel to post "a bunch of cool new shows inspired by the spirit of Fred Figglehorn, including original comedy, music, game shows and animation" in order to share content that "families can enjoy together". The most recent video, posted in 2015, currently has 2M views.
Cruikshank now works a seperate channel "Lucas", where he posts vlogs and comedy content.
Jamie's World
New Zealand YouTuber Jamie Curry was best known for creating Jamie's World in 2012. She had massive success, reaching an audience of 7 million people per week by 2013. She's also co-authored a book, starred in a NZ comedy tv programme called Funny Girls, and made other appearances in the media.
Jamie still occasionally uses her channel, and currently has 265k followers on Instagram.
Smosh
Ian Hecox & Anthony Padilla rose to fame as the comedy duo Smosh, creating many viral comedy skits in the platform's early days.
Smosh has since expanded to feature a group of regular cast members that creates comedic content for the channel and its multiple spinoff channels. Co-founder Anthony Padilla left Smosh in June 2017 to become an independent content creator. The Smosh brand was acquired by Mythical Entertainment in 2019.
Kurt Coleman
Gold Coast born social media personality Kurt Coleman built a massive following based on his love for Maccas, spray tans, and himself.
Coleman has only posted 1 video to his YouTube channel in the past 3 years, but remains active on other social media platforms, including Instagram where he currently has 199k followers.
Janoskians
Melbourne-based boy group the Janoskians (Just Another Name Of Silly Kids In Another Nation) began posting pranks and comedy skits to YouTube in 2011. The group consisted of Beau, Luke and Jai Brooks, Daniel Sahyoune, and James Yammouni (who left in 2016).
The group achieved international fame through both their channel and music career as a band. As of August 2018, the Janoskians are no longer active on YouTube. Similarly, their group Instagram hasn't been used in over a year.
SuperWog
Theo and Nathan Saddian became known as the creators of SuperWog. Rasied by an Egyptian father and a Greek-Egyptian mother, the brothers posted comedic impersonations of their parents and poked fun and their own lives and culture.
The pair released a 6-episode television series with the same name, based on their sketch comedies, in 2018, and still have an active YouTube presence.
Shane Dawson TV
Dawson was one of the first people to rise to fame on YouTube back in 2008, and has since maintained an online presence. His early YouTube work consisted of short comedy sketches, many of which featured original characters, as well as celebrity impersonations and more.
Although he hasn't posted to ShaneDawsonTV in over 3 years, Dawson has released 2 New York Times best-selling books, and has a new channel, Shane, which currently has 23.3M subscribers.
Well that ends our walk down memory lane. Don't forget to let us know which other early influencers you were obsessed with in the Facebook comments!