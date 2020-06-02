Queue The Nostalgia... Here's 7 YouTubers You Forgot You Were Obsessed With

Remember those 2000/10s days when you'd spend hours in front of your brand new touch screen watching comedy sketches, or scrolling through your new Facebook profile posting to albums titled 'school' or 'bffs'?

Yeah, not much has changed... BUT the people you're following now might not be the same as those you were keeping track of then.

Ahead are some of the YouTubers and influencers we were ALL obsessed with back in the day...

FRED

Lucas Cruikshank was famous for creating the YouTube personality Fred Figglehorn from 2005, when he was just 13. The character Fred was a fictional 6-year-old with a high-pitched voice, a dysfunctional home life, and anger management issues.

Cruikshank closed the book on Fred back in 2014, and began using the channel to post "a bunch of cool new shows inspired by the spirit of Fred Figglehorn, including original comedy, music, game shows and animation" in order to share content that "families can enjoy together". The most recent video, posted in 2015, currently has 2M views.

Cruikshank now works a seperate channel "Lucas", where he posts vlogs and comedy content.

Jamie's World

New Zealand YouTuber Jamie Curry was best known for creating Jamie's World in 2012. She had massive success, reaching an audience of 7 million people per week by 2013. She's also co-authored a book, starred in a NZ comedy tv programme called Funny Girls, and made other appearances in the media.

Jamie still occasionally uses her channel, and currently has 265k followers on Instagram.

Smosh

Ian Hecox & Anthony Padilla rose to fame as the comedy duo Smosh, creating many viral comedy skits in the platform's early days.

Smosh has since expanded to feature a group of regular cast members that creates comedic content for the channel and its multiple spinoff channels. Co-founder Anthony Padilla left Smosh in June 2017 to become an independent content creator. The Smosh brand was acquired by Mythical Entertainment in 2019.

Kurt Coleman

Gold Coast born social media personality Kurt Coleman built a massive following based on his love for Maccas, spray tans, and himself. Coleman has only posted 1 video to his YouTube channel in the past 3 years, but remains active on other social media platforms, including Instagram where he currently has 199k followers.