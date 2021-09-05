Queenslanders Remain On High Alert After Another Truck Driver Tests Positive

Queenslanders in the south east of the state remain on high alert after another truck driver tested positive to COVID-19.

A four-year-old girl linked to an infected truckie, was possibly infectious in the community for two days.

The state has not implemented lockdowns, but 1,000 families have been told to isolate.

They were possibly infectious in Beenleigh for two days.

Meantime, Queenslanders are being urged to get vaccinated to be prepared for another outbreak.

With the New South Wales outbreak showing no sign of slowing down, Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says now is the time to get jabbed.

