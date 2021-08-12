Queensland Tightens Borders Rules For Essential Workers Entering The State

Queensland has tightened its border rules for essential workers entering from northern New South Wales amid concerns COVID could leak into the state.

Teachers, child care and hospitality workers are no longer allowed across the border.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is hoping to raise concerns about border communities at National Cabinet today

This comes after cases emerged close to the Queensland border this week, with the Premier warning Queenslanders not to go to New South Wales.

There's been an increased police presence on the border to ensure people are complying with health directions.

