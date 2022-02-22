Queensland Scraps Mandatory Face Masks & Density Limits

Smiles will soon be back, with face masks no longer mandated in most settings and density limits scrapped.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Tuesday, that from 6pm, Friday, March 4, masks will no longer be required in shops, workplaces, schools, and hospitality venues.

Masks, however, must still be worn on public transport, in hospitals, disability care, prisons, aged care, airports and planes.

Ms Palaszczuk said that while "smiles are back", vulnerable Queenslanders were still encouraged to continue wearing masks.

"If you want to wear one, you can," she said.

In addition, the premier said further major easing of Queensland's Covid restrictions from March 4, would include ditching capacity limits for weddings, funerals, food courts, hairdressers, gyms, private venues, and universities.

The amount of people allowed into private homes will also be scraped, along with bans on visitors to schools, school excursions and assemblies.

The first week of March will also see the end of daily Covid press conferences.

"This is all about getting our lives back to a new normal … normal does not include a televised daily Covid update," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Chief Health Officer John Gerrard will front the media with his last daily Covid press conference on March 1, unless otherwise needed.

"The story of this pandemic is not yet over. But we hope a brighter chapter awaits" - Dr Gerrard

It comes as Queensland recorded 5583 new Covid cases and five deaths overnight.

