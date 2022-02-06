Queensland’s Cases Plummet As Patterns Emerge

Queensland's cases have plunged as the state reported 5,764 new infections on Sunday, down 2,762 from the previous day.

Sadly, nine more people with the virus have lost their lives in the past 24-hour reporting period, with the CHO revealing a "clear pattern" in relation to Covid deaths.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Of those deaths, one was an unvaccinated person in their 50s, one a person in their 60s with a single dose and a person in their 70s with one dose.

Seven of the nine Covid deaths reported today were in aged care.

Queensland chief health officer Dr John Gerrard said that there has been a “substantial reduction in the number of in-patients in public hospitals” with Covid.

There are currently 663 people admitted to public hospitals with the virus, while 45 patients are in ICU.

The number of patients with Covid in private hospitals remains at 63.

Dr Gerrard said the reduction in hospitalisations, down from 727 on Saturday was a positive sign.

Meantime, more than 89 per cent of Queenslanders aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while 92 per cent have received their first dose.

More to come.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.