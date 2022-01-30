Queensland Reveals Long-Awaited “Back-To-School” Plan

Queensland's long awaited 'return to classrooms' has been announced with masks to remain mandatory in high schools.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Sunday that she wanted to ensure schools will be a “safe place” for teachers and students when they return to face-to-face learning on February 7.

“A lot of people have had experience with this … This is an added safety measure during this particular time,” she said.

Teachers will be permitted to remove their masks whilst they are speaking, while students can remove them when seated.

Unlike its southern counterparts, Queensland will not require staff and students to under regular RAT testing, however if symptoms develop, the self-testing kits will be provided for free to administer at home.

“There is no requirement, no health advice, to have the school community regularly tested,” Palazczcuk said.

"It's really important to the whole school community, if you are sick, stay at home. Don't go to school. Just like we say in the workplace - if you are sick, don't go to work." - Premier Palaszczuk

As a part of the back-to-school plan, camps, excursions, large assemblies, and gatherings will be suspended for the first four weeks between February 7 to March 4.

“We don’t want to have unnecessary movements... We want to limit visitors to school sites,” Education Minister Grace Grace said.

The "common sense" plan also includes improving ventilation through air conditioning.

“We have a full week to implement, largely, what has been implemented in schools over the last two years,” Grace said.

The sunshine state boasts 98 per cent of teachers are now fully vaccinated, with 5000 double-dosed relief staff ready to be on call should the need arise.

In a further announcement Ms Palaszczuk confirmed that in another week people can return to work if workers are wearing masks indoors.

“Monday February 7, back to school, back to work. I think it all sounds good,” the premier said.

Children above Year 3 are also “strongly encouraged” to wear a face mask when school resumes.

