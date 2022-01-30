Queensland Reports Another Deadly Day As Cases Drop

Queensland Covid cases even out as the sunshine state reports another 13 lives lost.

There were 8,580 new infections reported on Sunday, including more cases of the 'son of Omicron'.

There are currently 64,226 active cases across the state, with 745 people admitted to hospital with Covid, with 41 of those are in ICU, while those on ventilators has yet to be released.

The number of people with Covid in hospital dropped to 745, down from 853, while intensive care admission numbers fell to 41 from 53.

The steady decline in hospital admissions were recorded mostly across the Gold Coast, Logan, Ipswich and Brisbane south regions

Chief health officer John Gerrard on Saturday remarked that the state was roughly midway through its Omicron outbreak.

“We’re going to see a steady fall in hospitalisations over the course of three or four days in the various regions of Queensland,” he said.

“This is the peak, it’s not the end. The unknown is what happens as those numbers decline, what the tail looks like. We’re only sort of halfway through.” - Dr Gerrard

