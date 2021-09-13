Queensland Records Two Local COVID Cases Linked To Sunnybank Cluster

Queensland have recorded two new locally acquired COVID-19 infections and two overseas cases.

Considered low-risk, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the local cases are students from St Thomas More College in southern Brisbane, who have been in home quarantine.

The Queensland Briefing

The cases have been linked to the Sunnybank cluster which has seen 1,000 families forced into 14-days of isolation.

Five members across two households of the Sunnybank family have now tested positive.

Health authorities believe the origin of the Sunnybank outbreak stemmed from a visitor who travelled into the state from NSW with two other men on September 5 and stayed overnight at the home of the family's father.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said she is confident that the situation is in hand.

"I’m fairly confident that that cluster is in hand because of the fantastic work done by the... hospital and health service public health unit getting all those children into quarantine and the response of the school and those 1000 families" - Dr Jeanette Young

Meanwhile, the Premier announced that 38.08% of Queensland's eligible population have received a double dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 56.39% having received their first vaccine.

The vaccination program for 12-to 15-year-olds kicks off Monday.



