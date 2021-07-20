Queensland Records One New Covid Case Linked To Melbourne’s Outbreak

Queensland have recorded one new Covid-19 case connected to Melbourne's Delta outbreak.

The Mareeba woman had travelled between Melbourne to Maroochydore on July 13, and then continued to Cairns and Mareeba in north Queensland.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young revealed the woman received a text message from Victoria’s Health Department alerting her that her visit to Melbourne's iconic Young & Jackson pub on July 10, was a tier one exposure site.

The fully vaccinated woman in her 20's, immediately tested for Covid and delivered an initial negative result, before testing positive.

Dr Jeanette Young says she visited several locations including Coast Sunshine Plaza at the Sunshine Coast on July 15 from 3.55pm-4.15pm, the Universal Store and Rice Boi restaurant at Mooloolaba from 6.45pm-8pm.

On July 16, she caught the Airtrain to Brisbane Airport boarding Virgin flight VA791 from Brisbane to Cairns.

Health authorities are urging anyone showing symptoms to get tested immediately and stay afoot of the latest exposure sites here.

