Queensland Records Another 11 Deaths As Townsville Approaches Peak

Queensland has recorded 9,546 new Covid infections and another 11 deaths as hospitalisation numbers rise.

There are currently 928 people in hospital with the virus, 51 people in intensive care units and thirteen people on ventilators.

According to Queensland Health Minister John Gerrard, this is a “significant rise” from yesterday’s numbers.

Dr Gerrard revealed that 37 of the hospitalisations are located in the local hospital in Townsville and that more space has been made to house Covid patients.

I understand an extra ward was opened last night," Dr Gerrard said.

"We expect an acceleration in the number of cases in Townsville over the next two weeks as Townsville approaches its peak." - John Gerrard

QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed that another 11 people have passed away from the virus over the last reporting period.

“I know this is very heartbreaking to families. Can I say, none of this is easy and you know, we don’t want to be reporting this, but we are during a health pandemic,” she said.

“Dr. Gerrard will go through a bit more detail about the status and the ages but they’re all over 50 years of age.”

The latest deaths include a person in their 50’s, one person in their 60’s, two people in their 70’s, three people in their 80’s and another four people in their 90’s.

Of these deaths, four were unvaccinated, one person had received their first dose of the vaccine and six people were fully vaccinated.

QLD Health Minister John Gerrard said that Townsville is expected to hit their peak within the next fortnight.

“Townsville approaches its peak in about two weeks’ time, but thankfully you have high vaccination rates here in Townsville, and that will put you in good stead,” he said.

Dr Gerrard said the numbers will hit an all-time high but are also expected to fall again over the following months.

