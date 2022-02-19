Queensland Records Another 10 Covid Deaths Over The Latest Reporting Period

Queensland has recorded another 10 deaths and 4,919 new cases over the latest reporting period.

There are now 414 people hospitalised with the virus with 31 of those people receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

Of the latest Covid numbers, 2,791 were discovered through positive rapid antigen tests.

The latest numbers come as travellers prepare to flock to Western Australia after Premier Mark McGowan announced hard borders would be dropping from next month.

This will allow all triple vaccinated travellers to enter the state without having to quarantine.

This includes both interstate travellers and international travellers.

In the meantime, Covid cases across Australia look like this:

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 355

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 40 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 4,919

Covid-related deaths: 10

Hospital and ICU admissions: 414 / 31

New South Wales

New cases: 1,297

Covid-related deaths: 12

Hospital and ICU admissions: 7,615 / 81

Victoria

New cases: 6,280

Covid-related deaths: 20

Hospital and ICU admissions: 365 / 55

Tasmania

New cases: 585

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 12 / 2

