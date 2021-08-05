Queensland Records 16 Local Covid-19 Cases With 11 LGA’s To Remain Snapped Down

As Queensland recorded 27 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 11 local government areas in the state's south-east have been propelled further into their snap lockdown until Sunday 8 August.

Of the 27 cases, 11 are linked to the PAN Europe ship off the coast of Gadstone, with health officials encouraged that the remaining 16 locally acquired cases are linked to the Indooroopilly cluster in Brisbane.

Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young was encouraged that over 52,000 people have been tested in the last 24 hours.

“We have still got a long way to go but we have done really, really, really well until now, so let’s see how we go in the next few days,”

The 11 Queensland LGA's in the extended lockdown include Brisbane, City; Moreton Bay; Gold Coast; Ipswich; Lockyer Valley; Logan City; Noosa Shire; Redland City; Scenic Rim; Somerset and Sunshine Coast.

Dr Young warned though if the snap lockdown is lifted "on Sunday, other restrictions would remain.”

