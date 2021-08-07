Queensland Records 13 New Locally Acquired Cases In 24 Hours

Queensland has reported 13 new locally acquired cases over night with all 13 believed to have been quarantining while infectious.

According to Deputy Premier Steven Miles all of these cases were household contacts of known cases of the Indooroopilly cluster, with 12 people confirmed to have been isolating while infectious and one still being investigated.

This brings the Indooroopilly Delta cluster to 102 with all cases linked.

While this is a "good result" according to the Deputy Premier, we still need to remain vigilant and to expect more cases in coming days.

"It is important to know we will see continued cases, many people in households with a case will continue to catch the virus in the coming days and weeks," he said.

"What is most important is that they are not outside of their household, they are not infectious in the community, there are 10,000 plus people subject to home quarantine direction right now. That is the cohort that we are monitoring." - Steven Miles

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said that while the umbers are looking good for Queensland, confirmation on whether lockdown will be lifted will not be clear until tomorrow.

"We now have another two days, today until 4pm tomorrow, just continue to see how we go. It is important to continue that testing, that is very important so we can make sure there are no unknown cases out there," she said.

"This outbreak has only been going for a short period. There could still be cases there, very important to keep testing going. Very, very important to keep wearing masks, that is critical as we go forward."

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath thanked Queenslanders for their diligence and commitment to the lockdown.

"Great work Queensland. Keep staying home, get tested if you are unwell and get vaccinated. Yesterday we recorded the second day in a row of the highest vaccination rates across the country."

While a majority of us are still doing the right thing, Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski has confirmed that there have been a number of fines and arrests in relation to a breach of health orders, with four arrests made in Noosaville yesterday.

"Unfortunately, we also saw four arrests yesterday. We had two persons at Noosaville who not only refused to check in with the check-in app, then refused to wear masks and then decided to have an argument with police and resist," he said.

"That kind of behaviour is not going to be tolerated."

People are also continuing to attempt to cross the QLD border with paramedics being sent into isolation after coming to contact with NSW residents attempting to breach the borders.

