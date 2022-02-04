Queensland Records 13 New Deaths As Aged-Care Falls Behind In Boosters

Queensland has recorded 6,857 new Covid infections and another 13 deaths over the past 24 hours bringing the state’s death total to 247 since the borders opened in December.

There has been a dip in hospitalisations with 732 people currently in hospital with the virus down from yesterday’s 749, with 50 people in intensive care.

Of the latest Covid deaths, nine were from aged-care facilities and aged between 60 and 90-years-old.

Two of these people were unvaccinated and three people had received their booster shots.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Following the release of the latest figures, Chief Health Officer John Gerrard is urging the elderly to head out and receive their booster shots.

"What I can say is that about 70 per cent of Queenslanders above the age of 70 have in fact received the booster, so we are seeing a disproportionate number of deaths in older people who have not received the booster," he said.

"This is quite a considerable concern to us.”

Dr Gerrard went on to warn Queenslanders that the virus will eventually catch up to those of us who haven’t already contracted the virus.

"Even as we pass the peak, this virus is going to be with us for a long time and if you haven't been exposed to it yet, you will be and this will be here for years."

Dr Gerrard questioned why more elderly people living in aged-care facilities had not received their boosters.

"It's not clear to us what's going on in residential aged care and why a disproportionate number of people in residential aged care have not received the booster," he said.

"Let's get it clear, these are people who've already received two doses.

“They've already indicated that they want to be vaccinated. So, the hold-up in getting the third dose is hard to understand, and that's why I'm so concerned about it."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.