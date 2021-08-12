Queensland Records 10 New Local Covid Cases Admid Talks Of Strengthening Border With NSW

Queensland recorded 11 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with 10 linked to the Indooroopilly State High School cluster and quarantined during their infectious period.

The 11 case was acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

Virtual meetings have been underway with the mayors of Queensland’s border communities to strengthen borders and protect the state from New South Wales outbreak.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned Queenslanders from crossing the border into NSW.

"We will be monitoring the situation extremely closely over the next 24 heaven 48 hours. We do not want to see that as far as creeping north. If we must implement harder measures, we will," she said

"I am urging Queenslanders, do not go into New South Wales. Of course, we have essential workers that have to do but now was not the time to cross the border to do your shopping. Stay with them in Queensland" - Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Meantime, Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has implored people to keep wearing their masks, despite the inconvenience and discomfort.

"I know they are a pain in the neck, these masks. I hate them, I cannot see what people are thinking, I find them so hard, they are against our normal culture, but boy do they work. They are so effective" - CHO Dr Jeannette Young

15,334 people in Queensland are currently in home quarantine with 155 active cases of Covid-19 in the state.

