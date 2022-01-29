Queensland Records 10,391 As Parents Await Back-To-School Plan

Queensland has recorded 10,391 new Covid infections and 12 more deaths over the last reporting period as hospitalisations rise.

There are currently 833 people in hospital with the virus with 53 people in intensive care units.

Another 12 people have passed away from the virus with at least one third of these people found to be unvaccinated.

Of the latest Covid deaths, one person was in their 60’s, two people were in their 70’s, six people were in their 80’s and three people were in their 90’s.

Two of these people had received their first vaccination and five had received two vaccinations.

Chief Health Officer John Gerrard explained that booster shots are the best way to combat the spread of the virus.

"It's not too late to get your booster and I just remind you that [the] third dose is quite critical," he said.

As students are preparing to head back to school, the state government is yet to release an official back-to-school plan.

Dr Gerrard has revealed that children from grade seven and upwards will be required to wear masks in the classrooms and recommends that younger students should do so if possible.

"I'm probably jumping the gun here because the plan will be released very soon," he said.

"Let's wait for the plan to be officially released.

"There isn't anything in the plan that will shock Queenslanders … I don't think there's anything Queenslanders need to worry about."

Covid case numbers are expected in to increase once students return to classrooms.

