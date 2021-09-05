Queensland Records 1 New Case But Premier Isn't Worried

Queensland has recorded one new local COVID case in Queensland.

The mother of a child who tested positive yesterday has been identified as the new case, but the Premier isn't worried.

"We only have one new case and we are not worried about this case because it just came through recently, which is why we are late. It is the mother of the four-year-old girl, so they are already in isolation so that is fantastic news. And it is very low risk because she was already in that home quarantine," she said.

However, Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned the virus will soon emerge in Queensland and took the opportunity to urge people to get vaccinated.

