Queensland Records 0 New Cases As Border Tightens To NSW

Queensland has recorded 0 community cases of COVID-19, with only 1 case in hotel quarantine.

However, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned "we're not out of the woods yet" as cases come closer to the QLD/NSW border.

The border has tightened to New South Wales, with the Premier saying it's the tightest border restrictions the state has put in place yet.

"They are going to be very strict. We'll be checking people, and of course it is very minimal reason for that movement and that is only if you're an essential worker and we'll be checking freight as well," Palaszczuk said.

Those with any COVID-19 symptoms at all are asked to get tested.

Queensland currently has 145 active cases of COVID-19 and recorded 13,341 tests in the last 24 hours.

