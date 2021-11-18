Queensland Premier Gives Schoolies The Green Light

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that Schoolies 2021 will be going ahead.

The news was announced in Parliament on Thursday morning after the QLD Chief Health officer gave the go ahead for 2021 school leavers to begin their celebrations.

The Premier also took the opportunity to thank Queenslanders for stepping up and getting vaccinated.

“I want to thank the Gold Coast community for coming out and getting tested,” she said.

“Schoolies is good to go!” the Premier announced on Twitter.

“The chief health officer has advised he is confident that the two cases on the Gold Coast have been contained and there has been no further community spread.”

The Premier also praised students for completing their grade 12 studies and for their flexibility.

“I know that this will be good news to the 53,000 Queensland teenagers who are finishing off their schooling days,” Palaszczuk said.

“I want to pay tribute to these inspirational young Queenslanders who have completed their final two years of schooling under the shadow of COVID.”

“They have had many events cancelled, and have had to learn to adapt and simply get on with it. You don’t get nearly enough credit, so I’m saying it now - congratulations you made it.”

The premier also used the opportunity to ask ‘Schoolies’ goers to “look after each other and stay safe”.

