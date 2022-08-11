Queensland Police Issue Amber Alert For Four Children Allegedly Abducted North Of Mackay

An 'amber alert' has been issued for four missing children in Queensland who were allegedly taken from a property north of Mackay.

Authorities have confirmed the children - aged three, four, seven and eight may be "at significant risk".

They're all described as Caucasian, with slim builds and brown hair.

Police said the children were taken from a property on Maraju Yakapari Road at The Leap about 11:30am on Thursday.

They're believed to be with a 28-year-old man, last seen heading towards the Bruce Highway in Mackay in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD with licence plates 063-BC9.

The man, Joshua Carter of The Leap, is described as Caucasian in appearance, of solid build and about 175 centimetres tall.

Carter is described as having a shaven head and full bushy beard with multiple face and body tattoos, including batman ‘joker’ themed facial tattoos.

Anyone with information should call 131 564, or TRIPLE ZERO for life threatening matters.

