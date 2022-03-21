Queensland Police Charge Man Over Suspicious Death Of A Molendinar Woman

A 50-year-old man has been charged with murder by Queensland Police following the discovery of a suspicious death on the Gold Coast.

The body of a 74-year-old woman was found inside her Molendinar home on Sunday night, at Macquarie Street.

Police were called to the property around 8:40 pm on Sunday.

Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman said police were not treating the death as a domestic violence incident.

"I just want to highlight that this matter, at this stage, is not DV-related," Superintendent Wildman said on Monday.

"A male attended a residence and raised the alarm about a woman that was significantly injured.

"As a result, emergency services responded and unfortunately found a deceased 74-year-old woman inside that address.

"This is a tragic incident in which a 74-year-old woman has lost her life."

A coroners report will be prepared for the investigation.

"The exact cause of death is being fully followed out through a post mortem which will be completed later today and some other information that is being gathered from the scene itself."

The is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on Monday.

