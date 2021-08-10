Queensland-NSW Border In Jeopardy As Byron Bay & Three More LGA’s Plunged Into Lockdown

Firstly, the good news is that Queensland have recorded three new local covid cases all linked to the Indoorpoopilly cluster.

The not-so-great news comes by way of mounting pressure for Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to to close the Queensland-NSW border.

The heated debate continues as millions of northern regional NSW residents were plunged into a seven-day lockdown on Monday night, after a man travelled from Sydney to Byron late last month bringing the virus with him.

The 50-year-old is reported to have travelled with his two children looking at real estate with several northern NSW agents while infectious with Covid-19.

Byron Bay's Mayor Michael Lyon is fuming after the man who does not believe in Covid-19 failed to use QR codes, wear a mask or socially distance while in Byron and has refused to cooperate with health officials making the task of contact tracing almost impossible.

“But he’s apparently been quite evasive with questions. Nothing in his phone in terms of QR codes, didn’t believe in Covid. So sick that he had to go to hospital and that’s when it’s twigged, he’s got Covid.” - Cr Michael Lyon

Meantime, Premier Palaszczuk hasn't ruled out a complete border shutdown.

"We are absolutely concerned with what's happening in NSW, the further north the virus travels is alarming for us. So, we already have those border patrols in place, but if we have to go harder, we will" - Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

But until Health authorities suggest otherwise the Premier is sitting firm on resisting calls to close the border zones with NSW.

"Queenslanders shouldn't travel down there at all whatsoever. They are in a 7-day lockdown so people from that area should not be travelling as well. Unless you are an essential worker, [which is] a pretty narrow definition. We don't want to see mass movement happening."

The infected man is being treated in Lismore Hospital.

