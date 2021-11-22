Queensland MPs Get Police Escorts Amid Death Threats

Queensland MPs have been given police escorts after receiving death threats from anti-vaxxers and extremists.

It comes ahead of restrictions coming into effect for the unvaccinated once Queensland hits the 80% population double jabbed target.

Meanwhile, there were no new Covid cases detected in the state overnight and QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has reported a promising rise in the state’s vaccination rate.

“We have 81.3% first dose and 69.8% second dose and here at Broadbeach over 690 vaccinations are being administered roughly per day, Coomera around 366 and John Flynn Hospital at Tugun at about 113 vaccines,” she said.

Queensland’s toughest job, the Chief Health Officer role has finally been filled by Gold Coast Doctor John Gerard. He starts the role next month.

