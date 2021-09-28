Queensland Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines For Truck Drivers

As Queensland recorded 4 new locally acquired COVID cases on Tuesday, authorities are resisting a push to throw parts pf the state into lockdown, with two unrelated clusters.

One of the cases is a truck driver who was infectious in the community for eight days and resided across three residences during that period.

The state's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young is urging people to get tested as the coming days will likely be pivotal considering Tuesday's cases.

"At this stage I do not think a lockdown is warranted, but that could change," she said.

"That is why it is absolutely critical, please, anyone, particularly in Brisbane or that Morrison Bay region, particularly that western part of Brisbane, any symptoms at all, please come forward and get tested." - Dr Young

Dr Young also stipulated that due to concerns amid new infections in Brisbane and Moreton Bay LGA's, an indoor mask mandate will be imposed as a result.

"I do have a reasonable level of concern," Dr Young said, however she's comforted by the fact that "Queenslanders have done such a good job each time we have had an outbreak".

Meanwhile, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Queensland will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all truck drivers using freight paths, after seven infected truck drivers have entered the state since August 24.

“From today we’re starting roadside vaccinations for truckies, there’s going to be a special clinic set up at John Flynn Hospital at Tugun,” she said.

Truck drivers must have received their first jab by October 15 and their second dose, or a booking made by November 15.



