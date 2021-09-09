Queensland Keep Border To NSW Closed Despite Tweed Exiting Lockdown

Queensland's border restrictions with northern areas of NSW will remain in place for the time being, despite lockdown lifting for the Tweed and other northern NSW towns at the weekend.

The sunshine state's Deputy Premier Steven Miles confirmed the border closure will remain in place for the time being after discussions with his NSW counterpart John Barilaro.

Mr Miles released a statement on Thursday afternoon that said, “I have spoken to the NSW Deputy Premier today, and we agreed the Cross Border Commissioner [James McTavish] and Queensland’s Disaster Co-ordinator [Steve Gollschewski] should meet to discuss the new arrangements in northern NSW,”

Mr Barilaro had earlier announced “vast amounts” of New South Wales will be released from lockdown on Saturday including the Tweed, along with areas in the Mid North Coast, North Coast, North-West, Albury, Riverina and Murrumbidgee.

Meantime, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has suggested that border bubble travel exemptions which have been on hold since July 23, could soon resume for communities such as Tweed Heads-Coolangatta.

The Premier however said press that the NSW outbreak was still "a clear and present danger to Queensland”.

