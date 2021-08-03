Queensland Health Investigating Possible Covid Case in Cairns

Queensland Health has confirmed they are currently investigating into reports that a Cairns resident has tested positive to Covid.

The investigation will uncover whether the resident has contracted the virus, whether it’s a currently infectious or historical case, and update possible infectious sites.

The reports of the possible case came on the third day of Queensland’s strictest lockdown which is set to be lifted on August 8 at 4 pm.

The State’s Delta variant cluster stands at 47 cases after 16 new locally acquired cases were acquired on Monday.

A full list of exposure sites can be found on the Queensland Health website, visit www.qld.gov.au/health.

