Queensland Government Defends Wellcamp Quarantine Facility

Queensland's controversial Wellcamp facility is once more under the microscope with the state government refusing to put a price to the tender for the Covid quarantine hub.

Calls for an audit came from the state Opposition after it was revealed taxpayers had footed the bill for $48.8 million in capital costs for the facility west of Toowoomba.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

According to the Courier, the Palaszczuk government is also digging into its coffers to lease from the Wagner Group and run the facility.

The Queensland Regional Accommodation Centre (QRAC), or Wellcamp, is a 500-bed facility, soon to be increased to 1,000 beds, is rumoured to cost more than $200 million.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Wellcamp quarantine facility will be put to good use and was “future-proofing this state” for whatever “is thrown our way”.

But with so many beds available, and so few to occupy them, questions emerge over its usefulness as we edge toward the other side of the Omicron peak.

Currently there are 21 people staying at QRAC with the facility marked as quarantine accommodation for:

unvaccinated international arrivals

mariners

people who need to isolate but can't

travellers from countries with vaccines that aren't recognised by TGA

refugees who have not been able to access vaccinations

With international borders set to open and pandemic vaccine mandates enforced it does bare asking, whether it was all worth it.

However, the Premier remains unwavering over its potential usefulness.

"Three years ago, we did not have a pandemic. Who was to know Queensland and the world would face a pandemic?" she asked.

"I don't know what's around the corner, but … I know that I'm future-proofing this state for whatever is thrown our way." - Premier Palaszczuk

In the end, time will tell.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.