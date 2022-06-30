Queensland Extends Free Flu Jab Until July 17 Amid Spike In Cases

In a push to protect more Queenslanders, the state government has backflipped on its promise to not extend the free flu vaccine program amid escalating cases.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced an extension of the state's influenza vaccinations scheme, to allow families over school holidays to take advantage of the program.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

“We know that parents may not have had the opportunity to take the family in for their free flu shot, that’s why the next two weeks will be critical,” the Premier said.

“This campaign has already been incredibility successful, and a further two weeks will increase Queensland’s coverage as we hit the peak of winter.

“If you haven’t yet had your vaccination, I urge you to take up our offer of a free shot,” Palaszczuk said.

The initiative, which has already seen almost 650,000 Queenslanders roll up their sleeve, will now finish on July 17.

“I understand that it’s school holidays at the moment, people might not have had the opportunity to take their children or themselves to get that free flu vaccine so we’re extending it until the 14th of July,” the premier told reporters on Thursday.

Health minister Yvette D’Ath said in a statement that more than 29,000 people in Queensland have tested positive to flu so far this year, resulting in over 3,000 hospitalisations.

“Today there are 90 patents in our public hospitals, with 5 in ICU, who are positive with influenza," she revealed.

“We’re still early in the flu season, and it’s already proving harsh.

“The rollout has had an excellent response," she said. “But we want to protect more Queenslanders, especially families and those vulnerable to influenza.”

The flu vaccine is recommended annually for anyone over 6 months of age.

For more information about vaccinations or to book a vaccination appointment, visit: https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/immunisation/free-influenza-vaccinations-2022

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.