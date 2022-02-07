Queensland Ditches Check-In App For Some Businesses As Cases Drop

Queensland's cases continue to drop as the state reported 4,701 new infections on Monday, down 1,063 from the previous day.

Sadly, 19 lives were lost in the past 24-hour reporting period.

Of the latest deaths, one person in their 60s, five in their 70s, nine people in their 80s and four in their 90s.

Ten of the 19 Covid deaths reported today were in aged care.

Queensland chief health officer Dr John Gerrard said that the trend of hospital admissions was “dramatically down” and expected the downward curve to continue throughout February.

There are currently 663 people admitted to hospital with the virus, while 61 patients are in ICU.

Meantime, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the state's Covid check-in app will be scrapped for businesses not covered under the vaccinate mandate.

Businesses that can ditch checking-in, include rideshares, taxis, supermarkets, retail, hairdressers, beauty therapy, auction houses and indoor sport centres.

Meanwhile, bars, pubs and clubs will still be required to use the app to check the vaccine status of patrons.

